Home / Sports / Badminton / Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarters after thumping win
badminton

Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarters after thumping win

Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 and secured his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
India's Kidambi Srikanth.(AP)
India's Kidambi Srikanth.(AP)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday.

Playing on Court 1, Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 and secured his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Indian shuttler went down in the first game, but he was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, he ended up winning the contest.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu outclassed Spain's Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 and entered the quarter-finals.

Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing tournament after losing against Kento Momota 13-21, 19-21.

The pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the Indonesia Master after losing against Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia masters kidambi srikanth
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out