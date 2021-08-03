Knew the stands would be empty, still missed the fans: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu was reduced to tears after her semi-final loss on Saturday. Her dream of winning an Olympic gold after the Rio 2016 silver was over. Back in the locker room, coach Park Tae Sang needed to get the reigning world champion to shake it off and prepare for her bronze playoff. The Korean told Sindhu that there’s “a lot of difference between finishing fourth and winning bronze”. It was all that she needed to return next day, beat China’s He Bing Jiao and claim bronze to become India's first woman two-time Olympic medallist.

In an interview, talked about her journey in Tokyo, how she worked with different coaches over the years and how she longs to meet her dog, Rio.

Excerpts:

Has it sunk in yet? The second Indian—and only woman—to win two individual Olympic medals?

(Laughs) it has not! I am just enjoying the moment, just very happy that I am the only (Indian) woman to win two individual Olympic medals. It is a proud moment for me and the country. I am thankful to all the people who have been supportive and motivating me.

What were you thinking before going in for the bronze medal match?

There was definitely pressure as you want to win that medal but it was the same for my opponent. I just told myself that I have to give my best and the rest is up to what happens in the match. I did my best, won the bronze and getting a medal at the Olympics is a really special thing and a dream come true for anyone.

How difficult was it to lift yourself after that semi-final loss to Tai Tzu Ying?

It was very important to keep my emotions aside and be focused because at that time I was sad and thinking that I should have won while another part of me was like should I be happy because I got another chance to play for the bronze. My coach (Park Tae Sang) and physio motivated me that it isn’t over yet and I can still do it, that I have to play another match. That kept me going. On match day against He Bing Jiao, it was very important for me to let go of whatever happened in the past and really focus on what needs to be done.

How easy or difficult was it to implement the strokes, skills and tactics you imbibed in your game during lockdown at the Olympics?

It wasn’t difficult. My coach kept telling me that you have to keep trying and I did. I had worked hard for this, to implement these strokes, every single day. And that is what you practice for, so why not use it in the game.

The drift was quite a factor in Tokyo.

Yes the drift was one of the reasons why we shifted to Gachibowli (stadium in Hyderabad) in February. The stadium is of international standard and I got used to the drift really well… the control was very important. I am very thankful to the government, sports authorities and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) because when we asked for permission (to train there during lockdown) they immediately planned it and we started training there from the next day. It really helped us get the medal.

No spectators, the bio-bubble, constant testing—was it a mental battle?

Wearing masks, maintaining social distance, sanitising our hands, no spectators, getting tested every day—it was very different to other Olympics. But we knew that it’s going to be this way because when tournaments started in January it was the same, being in a bio-bubble. We knew that these are the protocols that need to be followed. Once the matches started it was important not to think about it much and just focus on the matches. I really missed the fans at the Tokyo Games.

You have a Labrador named Rio. Any plans of getting another dog named Tokyo?

Not right now (laughs). Didn’t think about that, actually. I will be seeing my dog soon. I missed him a lot.

