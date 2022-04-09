Korea Open: PV Sindhu loses to An Seyoung in semi-final

Third seed PV Sindhu lost to second seed An Seyoung of South Korea in straight games in the women's singles semi-final of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Saturday at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon, South Korea.

Right from the opening game, the World No.4 South Korean shuttler started off with a bang taking a 3-0 lead and she never allowed two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu to come anyway near to her winning the game by a comfortable margin of 21-14.

In the second game former World Champion PV Sindhu started off in a similar fashion as her opponent started in the first game taking a 3-0 lead but the Korean won five consecutive points to take a 5-3 lead. It was a see-saw battle till 9-9 but after that, the local girl won four points on the trot to take a 13-9 lead and she never looked back from there onwards as Sindhu lost the second game 17-21.

PV Sindhu lost the semi-final match 14-21 17-21 in 49 minutes as her campaign came to a crashing end.

