Home / Sports / Badminton / Korea Open: PV Sindhu loses to An Seyoung in semi-final
badminton

Korea Open: PV Sindhu loses to An Seyoung in semi-final

PV Sindhu lost the semi-final match 14-21 17-21 in 49 minutes as her campaign came to a crashing end.
File photo of PV Sindhu(PTI)
File photo of PV Sindhu(PTI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Third seed PV Sindhu lost to second seed An Seyoung of South Korea in straight games in the women's singles semi-final of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Saturday at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon, South Korea.

Right from the opening game, the World No.4 South Korean shuttler started off with a bang taking a 3-0 lead and she never allowed two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu to come anyway near to her winning the game by a comfortable margin of 21-14.

In the second game former World Champion PV Sindhu started off in a similar fashion as her opponent started in the first game taking a 3-0 lead but the Korean won five consecutive points to take a 5-3 lead. It was a see-saw battle till 9-9 but after that, the local girl won four points on the trot to take a 13-9 lead and she never looked back from there onwards as Sindhu lost the second game 17-21.

PV Sindhu lost the semi-final match 14-21 17-21 in 49 minutes as her campaign came to a crashing end.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out