Home / Sports / Badminton / Lakshya Sen loses in quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

Lakshya Sen loses in quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

badminton
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 04:11 PM IST

World number 12 Sen squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-15 10-21 13-21 to home favourite Christie, ranked 3rd, in a 62-minute men's singles match.

India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to Japan's Kodai Naraoka during the men's single match in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP01_25_2023_000071A)(AP)
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to Japan's Kodai Naraoka during the men's single match in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP01_25_2023_000071A)(AP)
PTI |

Lakshya Sen's impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament ended with a quarterfinal loss to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie on Friday.

World number 12 Sen squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-15 10-21 13-21 to home favourite Christie, ranked 3rd, in a 62-minute men's singles match.

Coming into the match with a 1-0 head-to-head record, Commonwealth Games champion Sen showed his prowess as he opened up a 8-5 lead and maintained it at the break.

Christie knocked off the three-point deficit after resumption and made it 15-15 before the Indian reeled off six straight points to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, Sen lost his grip on the match as Christie looked like a different player, zooming to 11-2 in a jiffy before levelling the match

Christie made a good start in the decider, galloping to a 5-1 lead. Sen produced four points on the trot but he was left with too much to do.

The Indonesian ensured their was no hiccup as he marched to 11-6 lead and maintained a healthy distance from his opponent to eventually seal the contest with a four-point burst.

Sen had reached the second round at India Open last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakshya sen
lakshya sen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out