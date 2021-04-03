IND USA
Home / Sports / Badminton / Pramod, Kadam enter finals of Dubai Para Badminton Event
Sukant Kadam informed of his progression in the semifinal on Twitter. (Sukant Kadam/Twitter)
badminton

Pramod, Kadam enter finals of Dubai Para Badminton Event

PTI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam stormed into the finals of their respective categories in the 3rd Dubai Para Badminton Tournament here on Saturday. In the SL 3 category, world No. 1 Pramod beat Malaysia's Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek 21-7 21-17 to enter the men's singles final where he will face compatriot Kumar Nitesh.

Pramod dominated his semi-final and looks like the best bet to win the title. In the men's doubles semi-finals, Pramod and Manoj Sarkar defeated their Indian counterparts Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee 21-19 23-21. They will face Sukant Kadam and Kumar Nitesh in the final.

However, Pramod and Pala Kohli lost their mixed doubles semi-final to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel 17-21 5-21. In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance.

In the SL 4 category, Kadam sailed into the final with a comfortable win over his German counterpart Marcel Adam. Sukant won the match in straight games 21-11 21-11.In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3.

Topics
sukant kadam pramod bhagat
