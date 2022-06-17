Prannoy storms into Indonesia Open semis

HS Prannoy continued his sensational run of form to storm into the men’s singles semi-finals of the $1.2 million Indonesia Open at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta on Friday.

Having guided India to an unprecedented Thomas Cup victory last month in Bangkok, the 29-year-old beat Dane Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-12 in 40 minutes in the quarter-finals of the Super 1000 tournament to earn his third win in five meetings against the world No 13.

The world No 23 has won all three of his last meetings against Gemke, including the famous victory in the Thomas Cup semi-final against Denmark which catapulted India into the final of the World Men’s Team Championships.

Prannoy completely dominated the contest on Friday, not allowing Gemke to lead the match even for a single point, winning a remarkable 42 of the 68 points played in the contest.

The only Indian left in the competition, Prannoy will next face Chinese world No 35 Zhao Jun Peng, an opponent he will face for the first time.

If the shuttler from Kerala wins on Saturday, he will reach his second individual final of the year after making the summit clash of the Swiss Open in Basel in March. He had lost that final to Indonesian Jonatan Christie.