Premier Badminton League Season 6 to kick-start from December 17

Published on Aug 08, 2022 03:16 AM IST
The league has witnessed participation of world's biggest names in the last five seasons such as Indian stars Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as well as the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu-Ying and Lee Chong Wei among others.
Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)
PTI | , New Delhi

The sixth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) is scheduled to be held from December 17 to January 14. The League will make a return after a break of two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We are thrilled with the return of PBL. It's a crucial part of Indian badminton and has contributed to growth of the sport in the country," BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a release.

"It has provided a much-needed platform for our young players to showcase their talent on such a huge global platform, and its return is much awaited by the entire badminton fraternity."

The league has witnessed participation of world's biggest names in the last five seasons such as Indian stars Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as well as the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu-Ying and Lee Chong Wei among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
