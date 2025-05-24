Srikanth in Malaysia Masters final, first since late 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s Kidambi Srikanth ended a long wait on Saturday when he made his first final in three-and-a-half years by reaching the title clash of the $475,000 Malaysia Masters in Bukit Jalil, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur. Kidambi Srikanth. (HT)

The former world No.1, whose ranking has dropped to No.65, overcame Japan’s Yushi Tanaka, the world No.23, 21-18, 24-22 in 49 minutes in the semi-finals.

The last time the 32-year-old made the final was at the BWF World Championships in December 2021 in Huelva, Spain, losing the summit clash to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

After struggling on the tour and forced off because of injury breaks, the Ravulapalem-born has finally managed to regain his footing as he made the final of the Super 500 tournament following wins over much higher-ranked opponents.

“Pretty happy (with the win). It’s been a while (since playing in a final). I don’t know (how long it has been). I have lost track of it,” Srikanth said in the mixed zone after his match.

The Pullela Gopichand protege has had to work harder than other players to reach the semis, having also come through two qualifying matches. In the main draw, Srikanth first overcame old rival and fifth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in three tough games in the opener which gave him the confidence of progressing in the event.

After overcoming Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in straight games, Srikanth defeated another top 20 player in Toma Junior Popov of France before outlasting Tanaka in the semis.

“Physically I’ve been feeling well. There’s also the fact that I haven’t played too many minutes last year. I had been playing qualifiers. So maybe I kind of lost that touch of playing matches. Somehow everything has worked out this time,” Srikanth, who guided India to the 2022 Thomas Cup victory, said. “I’ve been working hard the last month for these wins.”

Srikanth will face his biggest test on Sunday afternoon when he takes on second seed Li Shifeng of China for his first title in eight years. The last title came at the 2017 French Open.

“I haven’t really planned anything. It’s just about being physically fit, being injury free, and then playing how many ever tournaments possible,” said Srikanth.

“I don’t really have a target of playing the next 100 tournaments this year… So, obviously if I play, I will play to win. I really want to give myself enough time to recover, train, and then play this time.”