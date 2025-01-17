‘Target is to win Worlds, All England, World Tour Finals, Olympics’

New Delhi: There is a reason why Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty call Tan Kim Her their ‘daddy’. It was after all the Malaysian coach who first paired them up, even though it was against their wishes, a decade ago. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty in action at India Open. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

It was Tan’s brainwave that developed into the greatest doubles pairing the country has seen with Satwik and Chirag achieving several firsts and laurels. Though the 53-year-old left Indian shores in 2019 after a four-year stint, he returned to the setup as India’s doubles coach last month after guiding Japan to unprecedented success, reuniting with the pair that attained the world No.1 ranking not so long ago.

Tan discusses his relationship with Satwik and Chirag, how he can push the world No.9 combine further and his targets in an interview. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be back in India after five-and-a-half years?

It’s always good to be back. India has given me a lot of (good) memories. When I first came here (2015) I just put in everything, all my efforts. The players were also dedicated and trusted me. Not only Satwik-Chirag, the others too. So, I feel like it’s my home. The seeds were sown back then. Now I see the fruit growing. It gives me happiness.

You left in 2019 when Satwik-Chirag were upcoming. Now they are a top pair. How do you see the transition?

I must give credit to (Mathias) Boe. He did a good job. That’s why they have moved up. When you are at the top, it’s not easy to maintain that position. You have to be very disciplined and committed. They used to be world No.1. Now they’ve dropped to No.9. My job now with them is not like previous times. Then they had no idea how to become world class. At that time, I told them to just follow what I say. Now, it’s different. Now, they are at the top, playing at a high level. Now I don’t tell them to follow my instructions. We now discuss the training programme or what’s happening (game-wise) or why they lose. They have to know why they lose when they do.

What are your targets?

We have to improve in certain areas where they can easily become better. There’s a lot of discussion between me and them now unlike earlier when there was not much talking, just me instructing. Now I do a lot of analysis with them. We do a lot of talking. We plan which tournaments are important as every month we have tournaments. We have to pick and choose. Also, we must pick the right ones, like the majors which we’ve never won before like All England, World Championships, World Tour Finals and of course the Olympics. Those are the major events I want from them. But it’s good they won the Asian Games. Other than that, it is very open in other tournaments. We win some, we lose some so it’s okay.

Which areas Satwik and Chirag have pointed out to you where they want to improve?

Of course, I won’t put tell you (laughs). The others will know. I’ll try to improve certain areas where they are not (at their best). Attacking wise, side control, serve-receive, they are very good. Other than that, there are small things where I will be focusing on.

How do you think they do in reverse positions when Satwik needs to be up front and Chirag in the rear?

Satwik has improved a lot in front but can still be better. Now the game has changed. It’s not necessary that every time Satwik needs to be behind or Chirag in front. Now, they have to read the game as opponents also know their positions. We have to confuse them. Like when Satwik gets a chance, he can move in front. They can move around as long as both can read the opponent’s game. That’s what I told them things like depending on the opponent, what kind of formula they need to play against them.

In the last few events, at times they have been unable to intercept service variation...

Nowadays, not just us but everyone is focussing on the first three shots which are very important. If you control well, the chances of winning are high. If your first 3-4 shots are good, the opponent knows they are under pressure. We have to kill them (the shuttle) then. We have to work on this also, which is what I’ve been discussing with them.

What is the difference you see between your two coaching stints when it comes to the Indian doubles scene?

Now I can see a system for doubles. They’ve a proper programme. I really believe Gayatri (Gopichand) and Treesa (Jolly) can enter the world’s top 5. They’re young. If they plan well and systematically, even Dhruv (Kapila) and Tanisha (Crasto) can be in the top 10.