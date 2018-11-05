Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 3: Visitors hold edge

Zimbabwe were in complete control of the match after Day 2. Having been bowled out for 282 in their first innings the visitors decimated Bangladesh, bowling them out for 143 in just 51 overs. Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets each as Bangladesh were left looking for answers against penetrating bowling. Ariful Haque was the top scorer with an unbeaten 41. Zimbabwe were 1/0 and had an overall lead of 140 at the end of play on Day 2. Catch all the action of Day 3 here:

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 10:04 IST