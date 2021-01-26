IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Better than never: PT Usha's coach O M Nambiar on 'late' Padma recognition
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
sports

Better than never: PT Usha's coach O M Nambiar on 'late' Padma recognition

"I feel very happy for this award though it could have been many years back. Still I am happy. Better late than never," Nambiar, who is battling the Parkinson's disease, told PTI in an interaction from his home in Kozikhode.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST

It was a long time coming, over three decades to be precise.

For 88-year-old O M Nambiar, the man who nurtured one of India's greatest athletes in P T Usha, the announcement of his name in the list of this year's Padma Shri awardees is a case of "better late than never".

"I feel very happy for this award though it could have been many years back. Still I am happy. Better late than never," Nambiar, who is battling the Parkinson's disease, told PTI in an interaction from his home in Kozikhode.

Usha was conferred the Padma Shri in 1985 while Nambiar, presented the Dronacharya that year, had to wait for another 36 years before the nation's fourth highest civillian honour came his way.

His affliction will, however, not allow him to receive the honour in person when the President gives it away at the Rashtrapati Bhawan later. But that's not lessened his joy.

"Every medal won by my trainees gives me immense satisfaction. I consider my Dronacharya Award, Best Asian Coach award and now Padma Shri as recognition of my hard work and dedication," said the legendary hailing from Kerala.

Looking back in time, an Olympic medal for his most famous ward -- Usha -- was Nambiar's "lifetime dream" and he recalled being devastated when she missed the bronze in the 1984 Los Angeles Games by a whisker.

The man, who moulded Usha into one of India's finest athletes during his mentorship from 1977 to 1990, said he couldn't stop weeping once Usha was done with that race.

"It is absolutely true that I wept when we knew that Usha missed the bronze by one-hundredth of a second in 400m hurdles in 1984 Olympics. I was inconsolable," Nambiar said.

"I cannot forget that moment. An Olympic medal for Usha was my biggest lifetime dream," he added.

Usha was beaten by Romanian Cristieana Cojocaru for the bronze medal in a photo-finish, denying India what could have been its first Olympic medal in athletics. The Romanian clocked 55.41 seconds while Usha recorded 55.42 seconds.

Nambiar's son Suresh said that someone from the family will collect the award for him when the ceremony is officially held.

"My father will not be able to collect the Padma Shri. His movement is restricted. Somebody from the family will receive the award," he said.

Nambiar was with Indian Air Force for 15 years and retired as a Sergeant in 1970.

He got a coaching diploma from the NIS-Patiala in 1968 and joined the Kerala Sports Council in 1971. He was tasked with finding talented athletes in the state.

Besides Usha, some of the international medal-winning athletes he coached include Shiny Wilson (four-time Olympian and 1985 Asia Championships gold winner in 800m) and Vandana Rao.

Recalling the momentous day in Los Angeles 37 years ago, Usha said, "My name came out first on result board but later it was announced that there was some issues. I went to dope control room and there I saw photo finish footage on TV. I was declared fourth.

"I was crying inside but not outwardly. When I came out I saw Nambiar sir crying inconsolably. I consoled him. He was probably more hurt than me. He is a gem of a person and a father figure to me."

It was in 1977 when Usha won a race in the selection trial of a sports school at Kannur that she came under the tutelage of Nambiar.

It was also Nambiar who prepared Usha for 400m hurdles in 1984. She had been a 100m, 200m and 400m runner earlier.

Usha also won four gold medals in the 1986 Asian Games (in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay) uder the tutelage of Nambiar.

Usha said her coach should have been conferred with the Padma Shri long back.

"He should have got it long time back. I was feeling bad because I got the Padma Shri in 1985 and he had to wait for it. He is the most deserving person for the award," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo(REUTERS)
others

Government decree saves Italy from Olympic suspension

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST
It was one of the final acts of Giuseppe Conte’s government before the premier headed to the presidential palace to offer his resignation amid an unrelated political crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen

AP, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST
There's also a skeptical Japanese public. Recent polls suggest 80% want the games postponed again or canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo ex-India goal-keeper Prasanta Dora(Twitter)
Photo ex-India goal-keeper Prasanta Dora(Twitter)
football

Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora dies of rare disease

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:48 PM IST
According to his elder brother Hemanta, who also played as a goalkeeper for India and Mohun Bagan, Prasanta was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in December after he developed an unremitting fever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 21, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 21, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic is our LeBron but we have to call him out sometimes: Kyrgios

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The maverick Australian called the Serbian's ill-fated Adria Tour in June "boneheaded" and described Djokovic as a "tool" last week when he wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero(REUTERS)
File photo of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero(REUTERS)
football

Guardiola confident Aguero will have part to play in title run-in

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The 32-year-old Argentine, who missed the start of the campaign following knee surgery and then suffered a hamstring issue, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PT Usha(Rajesh Kashyap/HT Photo)
PT Usha(Rajesh Kashyap/HT Photo)
others

PT Usha delighted as coach OM Nambiar awarded Padma Shri

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The legendary coach is among seven sports personalities named in the government awards list on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of goalkeeper Subrata Paul(SC East Bengal / Twitter)
Photo of goalkeeper Subrata Paul(SC East Bengal / Twitter)
football

SCEB ropes in veteran Subrata Paul for the remainder of ISL season

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:52 PM IST
SCEB ropes in veteran Subrata Paul for remainder of ISL season
READ FULL STORY
Close
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth look to turn the tide at BWF World Tour Finals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Sindhu's comeback to international badminton after the coronavirus-induced break was not as good as she would have expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard(Action Images via Reuters)
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard(Action Images via Reuters)
football

'Feel sorry': Reactions to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Here's how the football world reacted to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouma Das. File(REUTERS)
Mouma Das. File(REUTERS)
others

TT player Mouma Das, six other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games.(AP)
A banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games.(AP)
others

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvaccinated athletes: France

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Denis Masseglia warned that unvaccinated athletes who went to the Games in Japan faced "quarantine of a fortnight" and "will have to undergo tests in the mornings and evenings".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Frank Lampard.(Pool via REUTERS)
Frank Lampard.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:20 PM IST
"Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard," the club announced in a press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Logo of Asian Football Confederation(AFC/Twitter)
Logo of Asian Football Confederation(AFC/Twitter)
football

AFC cancels, postpones tournaments; India's schedule also affected

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
AFC cancels, postpones tournaments; India's schedule also affected
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Russia confirms it won't appeal Olympic team restrictions

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month ruled that Russia's name, flag and anthem would be barred from the next two Olympics after backing the World Anti-Doping Agency's finding that doping data was manipulated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sean Desai(Twitter)
Sean Desai(Twitter)
others

Sean Desai becomes first NFL coordinator of Indian descent

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:40 AM IST
"We are very fortunate and excited to promote from within and announce Sean Desai has been named defensive coordinator for our football team," Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP