Broadcaster apologizes for 'primate' comment about India star bowler Bumrah

BRISBANE, Australia — A broadcaster has apologized for referring to star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah as ‘primate’ during the third cricket test between Australia and India. HT Image

Former England bowler Isa Guha, who is part of Australia's Fox Sports cricket broadcast lineup made the inadvertent comment during the second day's play which attracted immediate criticism on social media.

“Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah,” Guha said on Sunday, where Bumrah had taken five wickets to again lead India's bowling attack.

At the start of Monday's broadcast Guha made the apology for using the term, which is widely perceived to carry negative racial connotations.

“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways,” Guha said, while sat beside former India player and coach Ravi Shastri and host Adam Gilchrist. “I’d like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others.

“If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly.

Guha is of Indian heritage and has been a high-profile face of the Fox Sports broadcast team for several years.

“I’m an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game, she added. “I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I’ve chosen the wrong word. For that I am deeply sorry.”

Shastri said in reply that the matter had not been talked about within the India team and that it should be considered dealt with.

“Brave woman to do it on live television and apologize, it takes some steel,” Shastri said. “As far as I am concerned, game over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human.

“As far as the Indian team, there is a test match going on. They would like to focus on the game that is taking place.”

The incident raised memories of the 2008 ‘monkeygate’ scandal where Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds accused India spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a ‘monkey’ during a test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Harbhajan was initially suspended for three matches which was later rescinded after protests from the India team.

