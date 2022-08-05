Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 8 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 8 Live Streaming: After thrilling action on the seventh day of Birmingham CWG 2022, India will be aiming to gain momentum on Friday with a number of key events lined up. The Indian women's hockey team will be eyeing a place in the final of the final when they take a strong Australian side in the semis, while India's star paddler Manika Batra will also be partnering Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the round-of-16 tie. India's star sprinter Hima Das will also be competing in the semi-final 2 of the Women's 200m race later in the day.

Find full details on when and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 8 Live Streaming:

What time will India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begin on Day 8?

India's campaign on Day 8 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin at at 1pm IST with women's pair quarterfinal against England in Lawn Bowls. PV Sindhu will be in action in her women's singles round-of-16 match, while the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth (men's singles) and Jolly Treesa/Gayatri Gopichand (women's doubles) will also play in the RO16. Hima Das will take part in the women's 200m semi-final at 12:53am, while Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will take on Nigeria in RO16 in table tennis.

Which TV channels will broadcast India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 8?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 8?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

