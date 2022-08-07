Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Eldhose Paul wins historic gold for India in triple jump at Commonwealth Games 2022, Abdulla Aboobacker takes silver

Published on Aug 07, 2022 05:00 PM IST
  • Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker.
Gold medalist Eldhose Paul (left) and and silver medalist Abdulla Aboobacker.&nbsp;(Getty)
Gold medalist Eldhose Paul (left) and and silver medalist Abdulla Aboobacker. (Getty)
PTI | ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker here on Sunday.

Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt. Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

