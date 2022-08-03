Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs Barbados Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: BAR invite IND to bat, Pooja Vastrakar included in playing XI
India vs Barbados Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: BAR invite IND to bat, Pooja Vastrakar included in playing XI

India vs Barbados Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Updates: Both India and Barbados are tied at two points, with net run-rate separating the two. Follow CWG 2022, IND W vs BAR W LIVE updates:
India vs Barbados Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on Barbados at CWG 2022
India vs Barbados Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on Barbados at CWG 2022(PTI)
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Barbados Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will lock horns with Barbados in a crucial Group A encounter at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday. The team are placed second in their group with a positive net run-rate, however, a defeat will put an end to their semi-final hopes. Both the sides have won one game each, but Barbados are placed third due to a negative net run-rate. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Barbados at CWG 2022:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 03, 2022 10:11 PM IST

    IND W vs BAR W LIVE score updates: Deandra Dottin will play

    Deandra Dottin will be playing against India. 

    "Unfortunately we are not going to have her for West Indies, but she is going to play for Barbados today. We got one change,” Barbados captain Hayley Mathews on Dottin. 

  • Aug 03, 2022 10:07 PM IST

    India vs Barbados LIVE score updates: India make two changes

    India have made two changes in their line-up. Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia return to playing XI.

  • Aug 03, 2022 10:03 PM IST

    IND W vs BAR W LIVE score updates: Toss

    Barbados Women win the toss and opt to field

  • Aug 03, 2022 09:55 PM IST

    India vs Barbados LIVE updates: Will Pooja Vastrakar play?

    After missing out on the services of Pooja Vastrakar in the first two encounters, the seamer will be up for selection in the third match.

    Pooja and Meghna Singh had returned Covid-19 positive ahead of CWG 2022 but the duo have recovered. Meghna even featured in the match against Pakistan. 

    Pooja's services were missed in the opening encounter as the team could only field two regular seamers.

  • Aug 03, 2022 09:48 PM IST

    CWG 2022 cricket LIVE updates: Focus on Deandra Dottin

    All eyes will be on star all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who recently broke the news of her retirement on social media. 

    Barbados would want the star player to feature in the important clash, especially with the semi-final spot up for grabs.

  • Aug 03, 2022 09:38 PM IST

    India vs Barbados CWG 2022 LIVE updates: Barbados' campaign so far

    Barbados too has won one game out of the two they played. They defeated Pakistan by 15 runs in their tournament opener before enduring a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the following encounter.

  • Aug 03, 2022 09:30 PM IST

    India vs Barbados LIVE updates: IND at CWG 2022

    India opened their CWG 2022 campaign against Australia, which Harmapreet and co lost by three wickets. They registered their first win against Pakistan, defeating the arch rivals by eight wickets in a rain affected contest.

  • Aug 03, 2022 09:23 PM IST

    India vs Barbados Live Updates: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the cricket match between India Women and Barbados Women at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The semifinal spot is up for grabs as both the teams are tied on two-point each. Stay tuned for further updates!

