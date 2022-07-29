India vs Ghana Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs GHA Live on TV and online

Led by Savita Punia, the Indian women's hockey team will look to shrug off ghosts of the past and be eager to get off to a fine start by defeating minnows Ghana in the Commonwealth Games opener. India finished a disappointing ninth in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands. But the Janneke Schopman-coached unit would look to take a leaf out of the Olympics book, as it achieved a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo showpiece.

The women's team will also look to end a 16-year-long medal drought, with India's last medal – a silver – coming in 2006 at Melbourne. The only other medal that Indian women bagged in the Games since hockey's introduction in 1998 was a gold in the 2002 edition in Manchester. Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on July 29.

What time does India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 18:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Ghana Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Ghana Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Ghana Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here.

