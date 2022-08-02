India's CWG 2022 silver medallist Sanket Singh Sargar features in WWE superstar John Cena's cryptic Instagram post

WWE legend John Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of Sanket Sargar, India's silver medallist in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Cena's post triggered welcome responses from his Indian fans who thanked him for supporting the country's sportspersons. Cena is a world-famous WWE superstar and his post is a testimony to the fact that India's achievements in sports is being acknowledged worldwide.

Cena's Instagram are very random as he posts almost anything and everything from around the world. He had once posted a picture of star India cricketer Virat Kohli, sending fans into a frenzy. His posts have no caption, which is the best part about Cena's Instagram and adds the element of suspense.

Sargar became India's first medallist of the CWG 2022 as he finished second in the men's 55kg weightlifting final. Mohamad Aniq, the gold medallist, lifted a total weight of 249 kg while Sanket managed to lift 248 kg (113 kg in snatch and 135 kg in clean and jerk). Sanket was all set to win the gold before an arm injury during the second attempt in clean and jerk, prevented him from successfully attempts further in the contest. In tremendous pain, Sargar attended the medal ceremony with his hand in a sling.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Sargar is an inspiration as there was a time when he used to sell tea at his father's small shop during his training days. In an interview to PTI Bhasha, Sanket's childhood coach Mayur Sinhasane said "Sanket has sacrificed his entire childhood. From waking up at 5:30am to making tea for customers to going to the gym later in the evening, he dreamt of only one thing. He had only one dream and that was to bring laurels to the country in weightlifting and give a good life to his family. Now his dream is coming true."

On the other side, fellow weightlifters from India continued their marvellous performance in the games, winning one medal after another. Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 49kg class), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men’s 67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (Men’s 73kg) are the gold medal winners for India at the CWG 2022. All the three gold winners from India set a Commonwealth Games record. With a total of seven medals (three gold, two silver, two bronze) in weightlifting.

