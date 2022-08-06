Jaismine Lamboria wins maiden Commonwealth Games medal, bags bronze in women's lightweight division

Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria went down fighting in the women's lightweight (60kg) semi-finals, losing to England's Gemma Paige Richardson at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. Winning bronze, the 20-year-old was outpunched by Richardson in her maiden CWG debut. Despite a valiant effort, the Indian lost 2-3 by a split decision verdict.

En route to the semis, Jaismine defeated New Zealand's Troy Garton in her quarter-final bout. During her CWG trials, Jaismine defeated 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeeet Kaur, followed by a final bout win over 2022 Worlds bronze medallist Parveen Hooda to secure her Birmingham berth. At the World Championships, Jaismine defeated Kaur in the trials and made a quarter-final exit on her debut.

The young boxer has also won two gold medals in the All India University Games, and also a gold at the Khelo India Youth Games. In the international stage after her transition, she also won the Youth Eskar All Female Box Cup 2019 in Dublin, followed by a Asian youth bronze medal in Mongolia.

Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal reached the finals of their respective categories. Nikhat defeated England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0 in her semi-final women's 50kg bout. Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba with a 5-0 unanimous decision win.

