Pooja Sihag, Gehlot, Deepak Nehra win bronze as India sweep all wrestling events at Commonwealth Games 2022

India will return home from Commonwealth Games 2022 with 100 percent record as all its wrestlers clinched medals at the Games. On the second and final day of the wrestling, India won six golds, 1 silver and five bronze medals, three of which were secured by Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra.

After Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya won gold in their respective weight categories, Gehlot and Nehra had earned themselves a shot at bronze having benefitted from the repechage round, while Sihag bounced back from a defeat in the semifinal.

Gehlot, who kicked things off on Mat A on Saturday, took the bronze after being no match to Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio in the 59kg bronze medal match as the Scotland grappler beat the Indian on technical superiority. Also winning the 76kg bronze was Sihag, who beat Australian Naomi de Bruine for the medal.

The last wrestler for India at CWG was Nehra. He had lost to Nishan Randhawa 6-8 in the men’s 97kg quarterfinal but his chances came alive and we qualified for the bronze medal match against Tayab Raja of Pakistan, who he beat 10-2.

