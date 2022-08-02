Watch: G Sathiyan's 'clinical finish' that sent Indian men's table tennis team into finals of CWG 2022

G Sathiyan was in top form as the India table tennis team defeated Nigeria 3-0 to secure a berth in the men's team gold medal match, scheduled for Tuesday, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening doubles tie against Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun Bode in straight games. Then it was followed by Sharath Kamal defeating world no. 15 Aruna Quadri 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-13.

Sathiyan sealed the proceedings with a 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 win against Omotayo. For the final match-winning point, Sathiyan was on the receiving end of a service and returned it with a forehand. On the follow-up, he once again returned it with an accurate backhand, which his opponent could only paddle over the board, marking a 'clinical finish' for India.

Here is the video of Sathiyan's 'clinical finish' for India:

Sharath was also in excellent form in his win vs Quadri, and won the first game. Quadri fought back to level the match before the Indian veteran secured the third with some accurate winners. The fourth turned out to be exciting with the Indian testing the Nigerian with some fine rallies and then Quadri finally netted a backhand to complete a 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 victory.

India are sixth in the medals tally leaderboard in Birmingham with nine (three golds, three silvers and three bronze).

