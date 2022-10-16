Home / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo to Newcastle United? Eddie Howe gives massive transfer update on wantaway Manchester United star

Published on Oct 16, 2022 02:29 PM IST

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe gave a massive transfer update on wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo warms up for Manchester United.(AP)
With Newcastle United set to visit Old Trafford for their upcoming Premier League fixture vs Manchester United, head coach Eddie Howe gave a massive update about signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming winter transfer window. Speaking ahead of the match, he explained that the Portugal captain 'is not really a signing' Newcastle 'would necessarily look to make.'

"It is not really a signing we would necessarily look to make. We’re trying to provide long-term growth, we have got a longer-term vision. We have quite an ageing squad, so we need to invest in more young players. That’s a big part of our progression — we need to get the average age down", he said.

Currently in his second stint with United, Ronaldo has been in poor form this season, although he did score the winner in his side's 2-1 win vs Everton recently. United are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 15 points from eight games, including five wins and three defeats.

It is being widely reported that the 37-year-old will be seeking a move in the winter transfer window, after failing to find a suitor in the summer. Speaking ahead of the upcoming match, United head coach Erik ten Hag stressed that his side has players who can score 20 goals this season, despite Ronaldo hardly featuring in the playing XI.

"Yes I am confident. In my teams there are players who will score. They come in the position and in the last part it’s also about the freedom from the player. The intuition, the space they have to take and when they have that feeling you will have players who when they have the talent, when they have the potential, they will score that number of goals. I think we have in our squad, we have the players who can score that number of goals. But they get also divided because we have many goalscorers across the whole department, but I think you need also something from the midfield and defending department", he said.

