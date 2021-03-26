Croatian federation thanks India for taking care of Covid positive shooter

The Croatian Shooting Federation has expressed gratitude towards the Indian authorities for taking care of their top shooter Peter Gorsa after he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ongoing ISSF World Cup here.

Gorsa was one of the two foreign shooters who tested positive for the highly contagious virus on the eve of the combined world cup, dashing his hopes of competing in the tournament.

The world No. 1 in men's 50 metres rifle 3 position, Gorsa is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

"...Our best rifle shooter, Mr Peter Gorsa, tested positive for COVID-19 virus after landing in New Delhi. We were informed by our team that the organiser provided the support and handled all necessities in this situation," the Croatian Shooting Federation said in a statement signed by its secretary general Suzana Skoko.

"We would like to express our gratitude for having us feel safer when our athlete is so far away from home."

While thanking the local organisers, Skoko also rubbished reports that Gorsa faced problems during his treatment for the virus. A report had claimed that the 33-year-old had been charged USD 400 for the medical insurance after reaching the hospital for treatment.

"We were introduced to a certain article that came out in local newspapers regarding the treatment of Mr Gorsa and we would like to point out that we confirmed with him that he gave no official statement to any newspapers nor would he take such a step."

"Please accept our sincere apologies for any statement that might have been given in public and that someone misused to place an article of such content."

In a note, Gorsa said that he has been refunded the amount.

"All kinds of things have been written about Peter Gorsa and the way he has been treated by NRAI/organising committee here. It's all nonsense basically," a National Rifle Association of India said.

As many as 294 shooters from 53 countries are taking in the ongoing world cup, the last major tournament for rifle and pistol shooters before the Tokyo Olympics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON