David Warner ruled out of India vs Australia 2nd Test with concussion, Matt Renshaw named as substitute

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against India in Delhi, with Matt Renshaw being named as his concussion substitute. Cricket Australia confirmed the development ahead of the start of the second day of the Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Warner was hit by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj during Day 1 of the Test, and even as they was no concussion check at the time, Warner didn't take the field later in the day after the visitors were bowled out on 263.

Warner had yet another forgettable outing in the first innings of the Test, as he was dismissed on 15 off 44 deliveries. The Australian left-handed batter was caught-behind while chasing a delivery outside off against Mohammed Shami. Warner has had a rough patch in the past few months and even has he scored a double-century in the side's previous series against South Africa, his scores have largely been poor otherwise.

Barring his 200-run knock in the second Test of the series, Warner had scores of 0, 3, and 10 in the other three innings. In the first Test against India, the 36-year-old batter scored 1 and 10 across two innings in Nagpur.

His substitute, Renshaw had been a part of the XI in the previous Test but had failed to breach double-figures in both innings, scoring 0 and 2 respectively. He was eventually dropped from the XI before Warner's concussion forced the visitors to bring Renshaw back in the mix.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 263 with Usman Khawaja top-scoring for the side with 81. India, meanwhile, ended Day 1 on 21/0 off 9 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma remaining unbeaten on 13 while KL Rahul batting on 4. India are leading the four-match series 1-0, having registered a comprehensive innings-and-132-run victory over the visitors in the first Test.

