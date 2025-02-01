Ex-England coach Lancaster leaves Racing 92

Stuart Lancaster, the former England rugby coach, has left Racing 92 after a string of poor results, the French Top 14 side announced on Saturday. HT Image

The 55-year-old Englishman took over the reins of the club in the summer of 2023 but has never managed to live up to the promise of the first few months. They are presently 12th in the Top 14 and failed to make the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

"Racing 92 and Stuart Lancaster have decided to end their collaboration with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Racing 92 would like to thank Stuart Lancaster and wish him all the best for the future. For his part, Stuart wishes Racing 92 all the best for the end of this season and for future seasons."

The club also confirmed Patrice Collazo has replaced him "until the end of the season".

Collazzo, who has been head coach at both La Rochelle and Toulon, performed a similar role for Montpellier last season when he was parachuted in midway through and helped them escape relegation from the Top 14.

His first game in charge will be at home against bottom side Vannes on February 15.

Lancaster's first season ended with the club finishing sixth in the Top 14 table and qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition, although they were beaten 31-17 in their semi-final play-off by Bordeaux-Begles.

Hopes for the current season were raised with the signing of former England captain Owen Farrell although that was offset by the departure of Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi.

Farrell's impact has been limited by form and injury which has contributed to Racing's inconsistent form.

Last weekend's home defeat by Castres was their sixth successive game in the Top 14 without a win, their longest winless streak in the competition.

At a time of flux for the club, chairman Laurent Travers left the club in December to be replaced by Arnaud Tourtoulou.

