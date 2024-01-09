AFC Asian Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Full list of dates, kick-off times as India start off by facing heavyweights Australia

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is around the corner at last. Originally scheduled to be played last year in China, the premier continental tournament of Asia had to be shifted out of the country due to its policies around the Covid-19 pandemic. Qatar were chosen as the new hosts but the tournament itself had to be postponed due to the high summer temperatures in the country and due to the team's participation in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Asian Cup is now set to start on January 12, with the final scheduled to be held on February 10. India have been given an uphill task, being clubbed with Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia(PTI)

The tournament is set to be held across nine venues in four host cities in Qatar. India are clubbed with Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in Group B. Two of their group stage matches will be played in the at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium while their last group game against Syria is set to be hosted by the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Here is the full schedule of matches to be played at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup:

January 12 Qatar vs Lebanon 7:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) Lusail Stadium

January 13 Australia vs India 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

January 13 China vs Tajikistan 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

January 13 Uzbekistan vs Syria 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 14 Japan vs Vietnam 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Thumama Stadium

January 14 UAE vs Hong Kong 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Khalifa International Stadium

January 14 Iran vs Palestine 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Education City Stadium

January 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 15 Indonesia vs Iraq 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

January 15 Malaysia vs Jordan 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Al Janoub Stadium

January 16 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

January 16 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Khalifa International Stadium

January 17 Lebanon vs China 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Thumama Stadium

January 17 Tajikistan vs Qatar 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Al Bayt Stadium

January 18 Syria vs Australia 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

January 18 Palestine vs UAE 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Al Janoub Stadium

January 19 Iraq vs Japan 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Education City Stadium

January 19 Vietnam vs Indonesia 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

January 19 Hong Kong vs Iran 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Khalifa International Stadium

January 20 Jordan vs South Korea 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Thumama Stadium

January 20 Bahrain vs Malaysia 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 21 Oman vs Thailand 5:30 pm (8:00 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

January 21 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia 8:30 pm (11:00 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

January 22 Qatar vs China 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Khalifa International Stadium

January 22 Tajikistan vs Lebanon 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 23 Australia vs Uzbekistan 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

January 23 Syria vs India 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 23 Hong Kong vs Palestine 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

January 23 Iran vs UAE 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Education City Stadium

January 24 Iraq vs Vietnam 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 24 Japan vs Indonesia 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Thumama Stadium

January 25 Jordan vs Bahrain 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Khalifa International Stadium

January 25 South Korea vs Malaysia 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Janoub Stadium

January 25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

January 25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Education City Stadium

Round of 16

January 28 1B vs 3A/C/D - RO16 1 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

January 28 2A vs 2C - RO16 2 7:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

January 29 1D vs 3B/E/F - RO16 3 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Khalifa International Stadium

January 29 1A vs 3C/D/E - RO16 4 7:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) Al Bayt Stadium

January 30 2B vs 2F - RO16 5 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Janoub Stadium

January 30 1F vs 2E - RO16 6 7:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) Education City Stadium

January 31 1E vs 2D - RO16 7 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Al Thumama Stadium

January 31 1C vs 3A/B/F - RO16 8 7:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

Quarterfinals

February 2 QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

February 2 QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5 5:30 pm (9:00 pm IST) Al Janoub Stadium

February 3 QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7 2:30 pm (5:00 pm IST) Education City Stadium

February 3 QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6 5:30 pm (9:00 pm IST) Al Bayt Stadium

Semifinals

February 6 SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

February 7 SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Al Thumama Stadium

Final

February 10 W-SF1 vs W-SF2 6:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) Lusail Stadium