Against Uzbekistan, India weigh attacking options

After according Uzbekistan the respect due to a team ranked 34 places above India and stressing on the importance of being compact, Igor Stimac spoke of the need to take the game to the opponents. India's Anirudh Thapa looks dejected after the match against Australia(REUTERS)

“We need to have a clear idea of how to reach the final third and be effective there,” the India head coach said at Wednesday’s press conference. India play Uzbekistan on Thursday.

So, changes in the line-up that started in the 0-2 loss to Australia are likely. Partly they will be because unused to the intensity of Saturday’s opening game, players may not have recovered. And partly because Stimac said he is looking at “attacking” players.

Apart from saying that Sahal Abdul Samad isn’t ready and Ishan Pandita is unlikely to start given his lack of minutes, Stimac didn’t speak about the starting 11. But a team official said there could be changes in defence and midfield.

Akash Mishra is likely to start as left full back instead of Subhasish Bose as India will look to use his speed, said the official. Either of Anirudh Thapa or Brandon Fernandes will play behind Sunil Chhetri with Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuiah) dropping back to partner Suresh Wangjam as defensive midfielders. Stimac is hoping for a solid shift from Thapa and Fernandes through the game, said the official requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Deepak Tangri not starting after an excellent debut could raise questions. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder won seven duels, made six interceptions, 13 ball recoveries and had an 82% passing accuracy against Australia, who at 25 are the highest ranked team in group B (at 102, India are the lowest). But Tangri has not recovered fully from Saturday’s game, said the official.

Lallianzuala Chhangte too may not start for the same reason. “He has been pushing himself through the past year. He was good against Australia but may start on the bench because a player who is more fresh could be preferred,” said the official.

The left midfielder’s slot is likely to go to Mahesh Naorem who has been in form since his international debut in March 2023. Naorem has two goals and two assists for East Bengal in 10 games of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL). In 16 games for India, the player from Manipur has three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt. Naorem has scored against Iraq and Malaysia and had a goal and an assist against Nepal in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

Naorem’s ability to cut infield and deliver accurate crosses would be crucial for India to move the ball forward. “Liston Colaco has also been training well and looks hungry. He and Mahesh have similar qualities and though both are likely to be used, it is possible Mahesh will start,” said the official.

Given his physical presence, which kept Harry Souttar away from corner-kicks Australia got, Manvir Singh is likely to keep his place as wide right. As is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

Stimac said he expected Uzbekistan, who drew against Iran and Mexico and beat China and Vietnam last year, to come hard after being held 0-0 by Syria in the opening match. “We can expect pressure from the first minute. We need to find a way to handle that,” he said.

Unbeaten in their last five matches, Uzbekistan have six players at clubs in Europe. One of them, Otabek Shukurov who plays in Turkey, said at the press conference that against Australia, India had defended well till the mistake from their goalkeeper, referring to Jackson Irvine’s 50th minute goal. “We know our fans are not satisfied (after the draw against Syria). (On Thursday) We should be able to prove we are the better team.”