AIFF breaks silence after Lionel Messi's Kolkata event turns into chaos: ‘No clearance was sought from us'

Fans during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) breaks silence after Lionel Messi's Kolkata event turned into absolute chaos, with fans breaking chairs. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) finally reacted to the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, turning into absolute chaos with fans breaking chairs and hurling water bottles towards the centre. Some unsavoury scenes were reported from the Salt Lake Stadium after the Argentine superstar made his way out of the venue after spending just 10 minutes. Throughout his stay in the middle, the 38-year-old was constantly surrounded by the security team, police personnel, and several members of the West Bengal government, including those from the Trinamool Congress.

The uber-popular venue was jam-packed right from the start after fans paid INR 4,000 to INR 12,000 just to catch a glimpse of the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning star. However, the supporters were made to feel helpless after a swarm of politicians and VVIPs surrounded Messi while trying to take selfies.

As Messi was constantly surrounded by a swarm of people, a human blockade was formed, ensuring that the public saw everything except the Argentine superstar. When the striker made his way out of the stadium, fans started hurling water bottles, and they quickly made their way to the centre, where vandalism was reported as several chairs were broken.

The AIFF has now come clean about the incident, stating that the event was “private” and that they had no involvement in it. “The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul,” the statement read.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity," the statement added.

‘No clearance was sought’

The fans began by hurling bottles. It is worth mentioning that bottles are one of the banned items in a sporting venue. It cannot be revealed as of now on how the supporters were allowed to enter with such objects, which also included food packets. The chairs were also ripped out and thrown around.

Fibreglass seats also lay smashed across the pitch and synthetic track. Two canopies for Messi were also erected, and even the Chief Minister's enclosure was torn apart.

In its statement, the AIFF made it clear that no clearance was sought from the federation, and the details were not communicated either.

"Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF nor was any clearance sought from the federation. We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order," the statement read.

"The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount authority," the statement added.

The Kolkata leg was the starting point of Messi's India tour, and the next three destinations are Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. The tour will conclude on Monday, December 15.