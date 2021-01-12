Alaves, Huesca sack coaches in bid for survival
Struggling La Liga clubs Alaves and Huesca have sacked their coaches in a bid to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.
Basement club Huesca decided to part ways with Michel in the early hours of Monday, shortly after losing 2-0 at home to Real Betis.
They had only one victory from 18 games this season since earning promotion in their first campaign under Michel, who also got his previous club Rayo Vallecano promoted to the top flight only to lose his job the next season.
Alaves, meanwhile, announced the sacking of Pablo Machin on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat at Cadiz left them 16th in the standings on 18 points, two above the relegation zone.
Machin had taken charge of Alaves at the start of the season and earned a stunning away win at champions Real Madrid plus a home draw with Barcelona, but could ultimately not convince the club hierarchy he was capable of keeping the team-up.
He was only recently regarded as one of the most promising coaches in Spanish football after doing a superb job at Girona and being hired by Sevilla.
But he has now been sacked three times in under two years, losing his job with Sevilla in 2019 while spending less than three months last season in charge of Espanyol, who were relegated after he was relieved of his duties.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
NorthEast, Bengaluru see winless streaks continue in stalemate
Fulham boss Parker says Spurs fixture switch scandalous
City's Aguero out for up to 10 days due to quarantine, says Guardiola
'Mega tough' but Liverpool can retain title without being at best, says Fowler
Outcast Ozil has no regrets about joining Arsenal
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
- Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal
Referee says should have focused more on Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk
Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
