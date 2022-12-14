Home / Sports / Football / Argentina captain Lionel Messi equals Lothar Matthaus' spectacular record in FIFA World Cup semi-final vs Croatia

football
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Argentina captain Lionel Messi secured multiple records in the first semi-final against Luka Modric-led Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Earlier, Messi matched Gabriel Batistuta's sensational feat by scoring his 10th goal for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Continuing his exceptional run in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone in his illustrious international career for the La Albiceleste at the grandest stage. Leading the former two-time world champions in the first semi-final of the Qatar World Cup against Luka Modric's Croatia at the Lusail Stadium, Messi equalled Lothar Matthaus' massive feat at the showpiece event.

Messi is one of only six men to feature in five World Cups. Besides the Argentina captain, only Antonio Carbajal, Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo have played in five World Cup tournaments. On Wednesday, Messi matched legendary German footballer Matthaus' feat by recording his 25th appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Messi and Matthaus hold the record for most appearances by a player at the FIFA World Cup. Earlier, Messi was tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose with 24 appearances in the FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi eyes record-fest in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final against Modric-led Croatia

The record-time Ballon d'Or winner can break Matthaus' long-standing record by taking Argentina to the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi-led Argentina advanced to the semi-finals after a thrilling win over the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals. Rewriting history in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup, Messi matched Gabriel Batistuta's sensational feat by scoring his 10th goal for Argentina.

Messi and Batistuta are the joint-highest goal scorers for Argentina in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old is also one assist away from matching Diego Maradona's record of eight at the World Cup. The only player to come up with an assist in five editions of the World Cup, Messi has also surpassed Marquez by recording his 19th appearance as captain at the FIFA World Cup. The Argentina talisman now has the most appearances (19) as captain at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina vs Croatia lineups for FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals in Qatar:

Argentina (4-3-3): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

