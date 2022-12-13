Argentina vs Croatia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Today: When and Where to watch

Argentina vs Croatia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Today: Argentina face Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The Lionel Messi-led side defeating Netherlands in the penalty shootout 4-3, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Meanwhile, Croatia defeated Brazil in their quarter-final game, winning 4-2 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Both sides have met each other in five matches, with both Argentina and Croatia bagging two victories and a draw. They both last met in the 2018 World Cup group stage, where Croatia came out on top with a 3-0 victory. In total, they have faced each other twice in World Cups with Argentina winning the first fixture.

Here are the live streaming details-

When is the Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture?

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture take place?

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channels will broadcast live the Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture in India?

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will broadcast live in India via Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where can we live stream Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture in India?

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will be live streamed in India via Jio Cinema. Follow here live coverage of https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

