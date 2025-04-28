Arne Slot explains special ‘Jurgen Klopp’ Opus 1984 chant during Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations

Arne Slot paid a special tribute to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool defeated Tottenham to clinch the Premier League 2024-25 title. During the celebrations after the match, Slot said, “I send my appreciation to Jurgen”, and then broke into a chant, followed by the crowd joining him. The chant was in Klopp’s name to the tune of Opus 1984 song “Live Is Life”. Liverpool manager Arne Slot, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after winning the Premier League.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference, Slot also explained his gesture to Klopp. Klopp had handpicked Slot as his successor after leaving Liverpool last season.

“Because of what he did before I even arrived here. I think that is something not one manager ever did before. So that is what definitely helped me. But apart from that, he helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team,” he said.

“The quality the players have was obvious for everyone but the culture of hard work – not only from the players but also from the staff members – has been incredible and that is one of the reasons why we could achieve what we have achieved this season. For obvious reasons, I think it was a nice moment to thank him as well,” he added.

Slot also revealed what John W Henry, principal owner, told him after the final whistle.

“Probably congratulations! I don't remember exactly what he said but it was special for them as well to be part of this moment. For them to trust me to be in this position, maybe now everybody says, 'That makes complete sense.' But the moment they signed me, maybe not everyone was as convinced as everyone is now,” he said.

“So, that tells you also what a special club this is that they don't always go for the maybe the most simple or obvious choice – they make the choice that they think is best for the club. It must be a special moment for them as well, second time in five years that they win the league. And now to do this in front of our fans is special for everyone, including them,” he added.