Arteta hopes Arsenal have learned from Ozil, Sokratis exits
Arsenal will look to avoid repeating expensive terminations of contracts for players who have been left out of rosters, manager Mikel Arteta has said.
The London club agreed to terminate Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos' contract on Wednesday, while midfielder Mesut Ozil is finalising a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.
Both players were omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season.
"You don't want to get into this position again, that's for sure. Not for the player, not for the club. But it's happening more and more at every club," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Southampton.
"I think you have to have that communication open, obviously to prevent it as much as possible and if they happen, just make a decision and don't try to delay a situation that is not working for much longer.
"So sometimes it's impossible to see what's going to happen in three years' time. We tried to resolve those situations early in the summer, to try and avoid what we had but sometimes it's not possible as well."
Arteta said this week he plans to bring new players in during the January transfer window, with British media reporting that Real Madrid's Norwegian attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard was on the club's radar.
Arsenal could also prioritise the signing of a left back as cover for Kieran Tierney after the departure of Sead Kolasinac to Schalke 04 on loan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arteta hopes Arsenal have learned from Ozil, Sokratis exits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup
- The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot — the goal — against the part-timers from the sixth tier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe brace as PSG routs Montpellier 4-0, Pochettino back
- PSG moved three points clear of second-place Lille, which can move level on points by winning at fifth-place Rennes on Sunday but has a vastly inferior goal difference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai pip East Bengal, open up five-point lead at top in ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City to use Cheltenham Town bar as changing room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fernandes and Cavani have made Manchester United contenders: Rooney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lampard deserves more time at Chelsea, says Arsenal's Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carragher fears league title 'slipping away' from Liverpool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
- Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac
- Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo yet to break all-time scoring record, Czech FA claims
- The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican’s tally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for Covid-19
- Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox