Costa Nhamoinesu doubled Kerala’s lead but Marcelo Pereira halved the deficit. (ISL)
football

ATK Mohun Bagan return to winning ways in ISL

  • Kerala Blasters led through goals from Gary Hooper (14th minute) and Costa Nhamoinesu (51st) before a strike from Marcelinho (59th) and a brace from Krishna (65th, 87th) helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.
PTI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:56 PM IST

A revitalised Marcelinho and talisman Roy Krishna inspired ATK Mohun Bagan to a thrilling 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match, here on Sunday. Kerala Blasters led through goals from Gary Hooper (14th minute) and Costa Nhamoinesu (51st) before a strike from Marcelinho (59th) and a brace from Krishna (65th, 87th) helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.

Marcelinho, having joined ATKMB on loan from Odisha, was struggling for game time at his former club. But on Sunday, he looked a man transformed, adding spark to the Mariners’ struggling attack, thriving in a free role upfront.

The first half belonged to Kerala Blasters, who not only dominated possession but also created multiple chances. Kerala started strong and missed a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead in the fifth minute, failing to capitalise on a mistake from Tiri. The defender made a mess of a clearance which was intercepted by Jordan Murray, who found Sahal Abdul Samad with a cutback. Samad exchanged passes with Hooper but had his eventual shot blocked by Sandesh Jhingan.

Kerala continued to make inroads and broke the deadlock thanks to a thunderous strike from Murray. Sandeep Singh picked out Hooper in midfield, who controlled the ball with his chest and struck on the volley. ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharja was caught off his line and couldn’t prevent the ball from going in.

It did not take long for Kerala to add another goal as they scored from a corner. Samad delivered a teasing cross into the box that was flicked over by Rahul KP. After some melee in the box, and Costa poked the ball home from close range.

Despite trailing by two goals, it was Marcelinho who revived ATKMB’s hopes of a comeback with a well-taken strike. Manvir Singh lobbed the ball over the Kerala defence and found Marcelinho, who kept his cool and found the net with a delightful chip. The Mariners crawled their way back into the game six minutes later, with Krishna scoring from a penalty after Jessel Carneiro was deemed guilty of handling the ball.

Kerala keeper Albino Gomes dived the right way and got his hand to the ball but the power of Krishna’s shot was enough to carry it into the net. The equaliser spurred Antonio Habas’ side as they went all out. And a costly mistake from Kerala’s defence helped ATKMB grab all three points late on. The Fijian beat two defenders before slotting the ball into the bottom corner, helping ATKMB record one of their memorable wins of the season.

