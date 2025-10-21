Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele returns for PSG after six weeks out

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele was on Monday included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League after a six-week injury layoff. Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele attends a training session(AFP)

Dembele's return for Tuesday's league stage game will come as a welcome boost for coach Luis Enrique, whose side has been struggling with injuries this season.

Dembele, 28, has been out since injuring a hamstring while on international duty with France in early September.

He had been recuperating at a specialist clinic in Qatar and returned to training last week.

He missed out on PSG's entertaining 3-3 draw against Strasbourg on Friday but could play some role in Germany as the European champions seek to make it three wins out of three in the Champions League so far this season.

Leverkusen centre-back Loic Bade, Dembele's teammate in the France squad, told reporters Monday there was "no secret recipe" to stopping the PSG forward, calling him "a complete player with several qualities".

"He won the Ballon d'Or -- of course he's got a lot of quality. He's good with both feet. I don't think he's got a weak side," Bade said.

"You need to think as a team, defend as a team and be as compact with your teammates as possible."

PSG welcomed back forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was a substitute, against Strasbourg.

They are, however, still missing midfield duo Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves, although captain Marquinhos, another recent injury absentee, has travelled to Germany with the squad.

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand, who took over when former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was sacked in September after just two league games, said PSG's high-energy press was "a weapon" but also "a risk."

"They're a super team who have developed further since last year," the Dane said.

"(But) we have a lot of quality in our team and we want to show it. We've got trust in our game."

Leverkusen, Bundesliga champions in 2024, drew with FC Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven in their first two Champions League games of the season