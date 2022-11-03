Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona star Gerard Pique announces retirement, will play last home game this week

Barcelona star Gerard Pique announces retirement, will play last home game this week

football
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Gerard Pique will play his final game at Camp Nou this week against Almeria.

Gerard Pique(REUTERS)
Gerard Pique(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football, confirming that his final home match for the club will be on Saturday against Almeria.

He will retire after Barcelona's away game next week, before the Spanish league stops for several weeks due to the World Cup.

Pique, who had joined Barcelona's youth academy in 1997, had initially left the club in 2004 to join Manchester United, but returned to Camp Nou in 2008, where he has been ever since.

Pique has represented Barcelona in 622 matches, and retires as one of the most decorated players in the club's history. The defender has lifted 8 La Liga titles with the club, and three Champions League titles. As a former Spain player, he helped his country win the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. Pique confirmed his retirement on his official Twitter account

"For weeks there has been talk about me," Pique said in a video posted across social media. "I have not said anything but I want to speak now.

"Like many of you, coming from a football family, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I did not want to be a footballer, I wanted to play for Barca.

"Recently, I have thought a lot about when I was younger, about what that Gerard would have thought if I told him he would fulfil all his dreams, that he would play for Barça and be a European and world champion.

"That he would play with the best players, that he would captain the club... football has given me everything, Barca have given me everything, you the fans have given me everything. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, the moment has arrived to close this chapter.

“I have always said that after Barcelona there will be no other team and that is how it will be. Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou,” Pique said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
gerard pique barcelona
gerard pique barcelona

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out