Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch La Liga match online and on TV

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Check Live Streaming details.(REUTERS) Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Laliga match online and on TV. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: Barcelona, buoyed by their surge to the top of the LaLiga standings, will head into the Camp Nou clash against Atletico Madrid as clear favourites. Xavi’s side has rediscovered its rhythm in recent weeks, helped significantly by the return of key players like Raphinha, Pedri, and Joan García. Their presence has restored balance and creativity—qualities that appeared missing during their patchy run of form, including the disappointing Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

A convincing 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alavés further lifted the mood in the camp, pushing Barça back to the summit and injecting much-needed confidence ahead of this high-stakes encounter. Atletico, meanwhile, continue to blow hot and cold this season. Diego Simeone’s men sit fourth in the table and have struggled for consistency, often alternating between commanding performances and unexpected setbacks. Despite their reputation for resilience, they face an uphill task at Camp Nou against an in-form Barcelona side.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will miss his team's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday because of illness.

The league leaders said the Dutchman had a "fever" in a statement, while coach Hansi Flick explained Monday that Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo would miss the game because of a "private situation".

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga will take place on Wednesday (December 3), and will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga will be held at the Spotify Camp Nou

How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga will not be available on television in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga will be live-streamed via FanCode in India.