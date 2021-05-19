Home / Sports / Football / Bayer Leverkusen hires Seoane as coach starting next season
File Photo of Gerardo Seoane(Twitter)
File Photo of Gerardo Seoane(Twitter)
football

Bayer Leverkusen hires Seoane as coach starting next season

  • Gerardo Seoane, who won a third straight Swiss league title with Young Boys, signed a three-year contract
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST

Bayer Leverkusen hired Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday to be its coach starting next season.

Seoane, who won a third straight Swiss league title with Young Boys, signed a three-year contract. He replaces interim coach Hannes Wolf, who heads back to his previous role as coach of the German national under-19 team.

Leverkusen is in sixth place in the Bundesliga and on track to play in the Europa League next season, a disappointment for a team which had aimed to return to the Champions League.

Young Boys eliminated Leverkusen from the Europa League this season in the round of 32. The Swiss team coached by Seoane was then eliminated by Ajax in the next round.

That upset loss to Seoane's team hastened the departure of then-Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz after two years.

_

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bayer leverkusen bundesliga
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.