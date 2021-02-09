IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final
Robert Lewandowski(Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski(Getty Images)
football

Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final

  • Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Qatar, Doha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:59 AM IST

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich cruised into the Club World Cup final with a controlled 2-0 win over Egyptian club Al Ahly on Monday. Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.

Lewandowski missed a chance for 2-0 when he sent a lob over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat late in the first half, but made up for it with a header off Leroy Sane's cross in the 86th. In the final on Thursday, Hansi Flick's team will take on Mexican club Tigres, which beat Brazil's Palmeiras 1-0 on Sunday. That made Tigres the first team from CONCACAF to reach a Club World Cup final.

Bayern is playing for what would be its sixth title in 12 months after the German league and cup, the Champions League, and the German and European Super Cups.

The Club World Cup is typically a low-intensity way for the Champions League winner to add another trophy to its collection against opponents with comparatively miniscule budgets. Bayern's only Club World Cup title to date in 2013, beating Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the final, started a run of seven consecutive wins by European teams.

Playing in Qatar meant a dramatic change of temperature for Bayern. The German team played in driving snow at Hertha Berlin on Friday before flying to the gas-rich Middle Eastern nation, where daytime temperatures in recent days have been close to 30 degrees (86 F).

Bayern has longstanding sponsorship ties to Qatar and has frequently held training camps there, to the opposition of some supporters' groups concerned about human rights in the 2022 World Cup host nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robert lewandowski fc bayern munich
app
Close
Robert Lewandowski(Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski(Getty Images)
football

Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final

AP, Qatar, Doha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Harrison. (Getty Images)
Jack Harrison. (Getty Images)
football

Leeds beat Palace 2-0 to move into top half

Reuters, Leeds
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • It was a first home win this year for Leeds, who have still lost more games than they have won at Elland Road this season, and nudged them up to 10th on 32 points from 22 games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Luis Suarez equalised on the stroke of halftime. (Getty Images)
Luis Suarez equalised on the stroke of halftime. (Getty Images)
football

Atletico winning run interrupted by late Celta leveller

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Suarez continued his deadly form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo but could not prevent the La Liga leaders drawing 2-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
football

Third successive draw for Churchill Brothers after Real Kashmir stalemate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:09 PM IST
This was the first-ever official football game played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool: Manchester City's Phil Foden controls the ball between Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool: Manchester City's Phil Foden controls the ball between Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.(AP)
football

Guardiola''s patient approach pays off with flourishing Foden

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:22 PM IST
“We saw something special. Unique,” Guardiola recalled about the day Foden — then a precocious 17-year-old — joined in training with City's senior squad for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soucek is shown a red card by referee Mike Dean.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soucek is shown a red card by referee Mike Dean.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mike Dean to miss Premier League matches after death threats: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Dean was criticised after he sent off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek during their 9-0 defeat at Manchester United last Tuesday and West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek during Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Fulham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Idrissa Gueye.(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Idrissa Gueye.(REUTERS)
football

Mbappe scores as PSG beats Marseille 2-0, Lille stays top

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The contest was far removed from September's fiery meeting in Paris, when Marseille won 1-0 and five players were sent off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mason Mount successfully converted a penalty. (Getty Images)
Mason Mount successfully converted a penalty. (Getty Images)
football

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-1 to extend bounce back under Tuchel

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Francisco Trincao. (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Francisco Trincao. (Getty Images)
football

Messi and Trincao give Barcelona comeback victory over Betis

Reuters, Seville
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th minute, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool,(AP)
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool,(AP)
football

City inflicts 3rd straight Anfield loss on ailing Liverpool

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:35 AM IST
  • A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 -- sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s double -- nudges Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, right, reacts during the English Premier League match between Wolves and Leicester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton,.(AP)
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, right, reacts during the English Premier League match between Wolves and Leicester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton,.(AP)
football

Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The England skipper's return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury was sooner than expected and Tottenham's talisman was quickly back in the groove.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd are not title contenders, says Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST
A win would have taken United level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand and visit champions Liverpool later on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - SD Huesca v Real Madrid - Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca, Spain - February 6, 2021 Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - SD Huesca v Real Madrid - Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca, Spain - February 6, 2021 Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
football

Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Varane scored twice in the second half to help the defending champions come from behind to win at last-placed Huesca 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP