Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final
- Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich cruised into the Club World Cup final with a controlled 2-0 win over Egyptian club Al Ahly on Monday. Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
Lewandowski missed a chance for 2-0 when he sent a lob over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat late in the first half, but made up for it with a header off Leroy Sane's cross in the 86th. In the final on Thursday, Hansi Flick's team will take on Mexican club Tigres, which beat Brazil's Palmeiras 1-0 on Sunday. That made Tigres the first team from CONCACAF to reach a Club World Cup final.
Bayern is playing for what would be its sixth title in 12 months after the German league and cup, the Champions League, and the German and European Super Cups.
The Club World Cup is typically a low-intensity way for the Champions League winner to add another trophy to its collection against opponents with comparatively miniscule budgets. Bayern's only Club World Cup title to date in 2013, beating Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the final, started a run of seven consecutive wins by European teams.
Playing in Qatar meant a dramatic change of temperature for Bayern. The German team played in driving snow at Hertha Berlin on Friday before flying to the gas-rich Middle Eastern nation, where daytime temperatures in recent days have been close to 30 degrees (86 F).
Bayern has longstanding sponsorship ties to Qatar and has frequently held training camps there, to the opposition of some supporters' groups concerned about human rights in the 2022 World Cup host nation.
