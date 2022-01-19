Home / Sports / Football / Borussia Dortmund knocked out of DFB Cup by St Pauli
football

Borussia Dortmund knocked out of DFB Cup by St Pauli

Bayern Munich were knocked out 5-0 by Borussia Moenchengladbach in round two meaning that for the first time since 2011 at least one of Bayern or Dortmund will not be in the final.
Erling Haaland falls during the German Soccer Cup match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund in Hamburg, Germany(AP)
Erling Haaland falls during the German Soccer Cup match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund in Hamburg, Germany(AP)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Holders Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock exit from the German Cup at the hands of second-tier leaders St Pauli on Tuesday, going down 2-1 in the third round.

Etienne Amenyido gave St Pauli a fourth-minute lead from close range and Axel Witsel's own goal in the 40th minute doubled the hosts' advantage.

Erling Haaland's penalty just before the hour mark reduced the arrears but St Pauli hung on to reach the last eight and secure a first win over Dortmund for 33 years.

"We caused ourselves several problems in the opening 15 minutes and also conceded a goal straightaway. That's when it gets difficult," head coach Marco Rose said.

"The way we went about trying to score the equaliser in the first half was a little rash. After going 2-0 down, we adjusted a few things. But the key issue is how we, as the holders, started this cup battle. We didn't get that right."

Bayern Munich were knocked out 5-0 by Borussia Moenchengladbach in round two meaning that for the first time since 2011 at least one of Bayern or Dortmund will not be in the final.

Bundesliga side FC Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition as they lost on penalties to Hamburg SV after the tie ended 1-1. Bochum beat Mainz 3-1 in an all-Bundesliga clash.

In the night's other tie second-tier Karlsruher beat 1860 Munich 1-0 thanks to a Marvin Wanitzek penalty. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dortmund
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out