Brazil back on track but still looking for best rhythm

Kolkata: A comfortable 3-0 win fleshed out across 25 minutes gave Brazil the sort of filip needed to validate their tag as World Cup favourites. But only just. Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil controls the ball under pressure from Carlens Arcus #2 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium. (AFP)

Matheus Cunha became only the fifth player to score a brace for Brazil in a World Cup match this century, joining Ronaldo (three), Neymar (two), Luis Fabiano, and Richarlison. Vinicius Junior now has six goal involvements—three goals, three assists—in six World Cup appearances. But losing more possession than Haiti in the middle third must keep Brazil tentative. Not to forget Rapinha had to hobble off in the 40th minute with a suspected hamstring injury.

The game was effectively decided before half-time though, Cunha and Vini Junior ensured the result was beyond doubt. However, the ease with which Brazil controlled the game after establishing their lead should not mask the fact that they once again struggled to impose themselves until the final whistle.

Fielding their oldest starting eleven since the 1962 final against Czechia, Brazil were slow off the blocks in the first 20 minutes, partly because Haiti arrived with a clear defensive game plan, sitting deep and limiting space between the lines with a 5-4-1 formation.

Possession was still plentiful, but Brazil’s conversion lacked structure at the start. Rapinha had an early goal disallowed but Thiago’s awareness gave Brazil an opener out of nowhere before they doubled down pressing their wide forwards. Haiti, though resilient, had puzzlingly left its flanks open, allowing Vini Junior and Raphinha to run riot.

In hindsight, Thiago out, Cunha in shouldn’t have been an afterthought but Carlo Ancelotti is still clearly working on a number of issues. That, and the fact that Brazil chose to begin cautiously against Morocco, is the reason why 3-0 against Haiti still doesn’t deliver the oomph normally associated with them at World Cups.

Vini Junior implied as much. “Our first game was totally different because we had the pressure of being our first one,” he said after the match. “Everyone was feeling lighter today and the field was also in a better condition, so we were able to do our soccer.”

Yet it isn’t lost on anyone how Brazil are working behind the scenes to get Neymar fit for the Scotland game. Even more confusing is how Ancelotti refused to commit to the idea of Cunha as his centre-forward.

“He may,” he said after the Haiti match. “I think that Matheus’ position was a good position for creating problems for the defence. And he filtered his passes very well, and his position was ‌a ⁠good position to be effective at the front. It can be an option. We discussed this yesterday. I don’t want a clear identity. Maybe we will change this in the next match.”

Cunha’s first goal carried an element of fortune, coming off a deflection that wrong-footed the Haitian defence as well as their goalkeeper. It was just the kind of lucky break Brazil needed to break down Haiti, who were forced to abandon their ultra-defensive approach. Flanks gave way, and Brazil started making inroads. Cunha’s second goal was resounding; his powerful finish into the upper corner demonstrated precision and decisiveness — qualities sorely lacking in the 1-1 draw.

In Cunha’s energy, Brazil found a focal point. Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paquetá and Casemiro too gave the heft Brazil needed in the midfield. And then there was Vini Junior, running circles around Haiti’s defence before capping it with his third World Cup goal by latching on to Lucas Paqueta’s pass and slotting the ball past Johny Placide. He remains the most important cog in Brazil’s wheel, but there were also phases when he appeared isolated.

Worrying for Brazil was how Haiti came back after the break and almost found a goal when Ricardo Ade’s glancing header prompted a smart reaction parry from goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Endrick—making his debut at 19—thought he had added a fourth, only for the assistant referee to rule it offside.

History says Brazil have never worried about letting in one as long as they are winning. But the inability to add more goals in the second half despite creating some chances must weigh on Brazil in a tournament where the best third-placed teams go through.

Not just because it would have been a statement but also because it might haunt Brazil if goal difference ultimately separates them from Morocco at the top of Group C. Against Scotland, Brazil have another opportunity to improve, but Ancelotti is adopting a more holistic approach.

“We don’t think about knocking out (Scotland). We think about playing well and improving, and ⁠we analyse the match,” Ancelotti said. “If we can reach the first position of the group, that would be important for the future. So we want to prepare well for that match.”