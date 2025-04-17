Bukayo Saka grabbed by neck in heated tunnel bust-up with Dani Carvajal after saved Panenka penalty: Watch

Arsenal sealed their qualification to the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 win against Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. The win saw them complete a 5-1 aggregate victory after thrashing Madrid 3-0 at home. The second leg had its fair share of drama and controversy, with winger Bukayo Saka caught in the middle of it. Bukayo Saka had a tunnel bust-up with Dani Carvajal.(Twitter)

The Arsenal talisman had a heated tunnel bust-up with Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal at half-time as tempers boiled over between both sides.

The Englishman, who missed a penalty in the first half, when he attempted a Panenka, was on his way to the tunnel, when Carvajal grabbed him by the neck, and then raised his hand towards him. The duo then had a heated altercation, and were surrounded by their respective teammates. Carvajal, who is sidelined due to an ACL injury, was pushed away by Saka, with Ben White backing up his Arsenal teammate.

Here is the full video of Saka’s heated tunnel bust-up with Carvajal:

Saka made amends in the second-half as he opened the scoring in the second-half. After receiving a flick-on from Mikel Merino, he passed it to Martin Odegaard. The Arsenal skipper had a neat exchange with Declan Rice and then Merino, and then the latter slipped it to Saka in the area, who clipped it over Thibaut Courtois in style. Vinicius Jr. equalised for Madrid two minutes later in the 67th-minute, making it 1-1.

With scores level at 1-1 until the 90th-minute, it became obvious that Madrid would not qualify, and Arsenal had a 4-1 aggregate lead. Horror struck for Madrid again as Merino made it 2-1 in the third minute of stoppage time, converting an exquisite throughball from Gabriel Martinelli.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, “I think it shows the capacity of the team, that against any opponent, when we are at our best, we can perform. Especially with adversity and a lot of players that are not even involved here. The way we are doing it, I think it's special.”

“Now we have to go to the semi-final against a team that we know very well, that we've already faced before. It's going to be a beautiful one.”

In the Champions League semi-finals, Arsenal are set to face PSG, who beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate. The first leg is scheduled for April 30. Meanwhile, Barcelona will take on Inter Milan in the other semi-finals, and their first leg is set to take place on May 1.