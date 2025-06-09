Carlos Alcaraz stops signing autographs after being told about Spain's loss to Ronaldo's Portugal

It was a bittersweet day for Spanish sports fans. Tennis brought unexpected joy from the jaws of defeat, while football painted a so near yet so far story. Moments after Carlos Alcaraz scripted history after beating Jannik Sinner in an epic French Open that would go down in the folklore of Grand Slam tennis, Spain's football team lost to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Cup final in a heartbreaking penalty shootout. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with his trophy after his victory in the men's singles final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner(AFP)

Alcaraz had plenty of reasons to be elated. He had come back from two sets down and then saved three match points in the fourth set in a fairytale-like comeback to beat Jannik Sinner in the French Open final 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) to lift successive Grand Slam titles at the at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Alcaraz won his fifth Grand Slam in as many finals after becoming just the third man to win a major after saving a match point. Novak Djokovic was the last to do so when he beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2019.

He celebrated his remarkable victory over Sinner with coaches, team members, and the ball boys and girls, but a killjoy piece of information was presented to him minutes later in the locker room. The World No.2 was dejected the moment he was informed about the Spain football team's defeat to Portugal in the Nations League Cup final. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 in a penalty shootout in Munich after the match finished 2-2.

Alcaraz, who sealed his victory in Paris moments after the kickoff in Munich, was informed of Spain's defeat while signing autographs and interacting with fans. The French Open champion stopped the signings and painted a dejected look upon learning of Spain's defeat in football. He put his arms on his head and immediately searched for his phone to check for updates.

This happened hours after Spain's footballers were reportedly spotted watching the Alcaraz vs Sinner French Open final before the start of their final against Portugal. Their emotions after Alcaraz staged a historic comeback were captured in pre-match photos. Their joy, however, was short-lived.

Spain footballer's tracking Alcaraz vs Sinner French Open final(UEFA)

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Álvaro Morata's fourth penalty for Spain, then Rúben Neves converted his team's fifth to seal the win after their match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Morata was the only player to miss after seeing every player score their spot kicks before him. He was inconsolable.

Ronaldo had kept Portugal in the game when he equalized in the 61st minute of regular time with his record-extending 138th international goal after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a halftime lead.

Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.

In Paris, Alcaraz withstood three match points from 0-40 on his serve to outlast world number one Sinner in a thriller. "When the situations are against you, you have to fight, keep fighting," said Alcaraz, who had never before won a match from a two-set deficit.

"I mean, it is a Grand Slam final. It's no time to be tired. It's no time to give up. It's time to keep fighting, trying to find your moment, your good place again, and just go for it.

"I think the real champions are made in those situations when you deal with that pressure. I mean, that's what the real champions have done in their whole careers."