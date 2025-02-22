Celtic shocked by Hibs, Rangers beaten by St. Mirren

Celtic lost for just the second time in the Scottish Premiership this season as Josh Campbell's double fired Hibernian to a 2-1 win, but Rangers failed to take advantage in a 2-0 home defeat to St. Mirren on Saturday. HT Image

Brendan Rodgers' side suffered a Champions League hangover after conceding in stoppage time in their agonising play-off round exit at Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Hibernian stretched their unbeaten to 13 matches, their best since 1978, after Campbell netted at the start and end of the first half.

The hosts had to withstand a second-half onslaught as Japan forward Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back.

Rodgers was then left furious that a Maeda equaliser was ruled out by a VAR review.

Celtic's top scorer pounced after Hibs failed to deal with an Alistair Johnston cross, but the VAR officials adjudged the ball had gone out of play before the Canada international pulled it back.

"I'm hoping to see conclusive evidence that it was out," said Rodgers.

"The linesman on this side, he had his flag up quite a lot today, but for the goal, he clearly has probably one of the best views in the ground and he kept his flag down."

Celtic's lead at the top remains 13 points with 11 games to go after Rangers slumped to a second consecutive defeat against St. Mirren for the first time since 1980.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement was given the backing of the club's CEO Patrick Stewart this week, but the Belgian's job at Ibrox is hanging by a thread.

The home fans began the game buoyed by reports that a US-led takeover of the Glasgow giants, backed by NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, could be finalised in the coming weeks.

But the prospect of a bright future clashed with the misery of Rangers' present as the Buddies ran out convincing winners.

Rangers were handed a reprieve just before half-time when Hamza Igamane's red card was overturned by a VAR review.

But early in the second period it was St. Mirren who got the benefit of the doubt when Mikael Mandron's opener was awarded after VAR determined there had not been a foul on Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala.

Toyosi Olusanya then out-muscled Nsiala and drove past Jack Butland 20 minutes from time to bring a chorus of boos washing down from the stands.

Palestine striker Oday Dabbagh struck a stoppage-time winner for Aberdeen as a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock kept them in third.

Dundee United were also 1-0 winners over Motherwell to remain just one point behind the Dons.

Ross County shot up to seventh thanks to a 3-1 win over Dundee, who remain in the relegation play-off place.

