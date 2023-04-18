Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Napoli vs AC Milan Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL matches?

Chelsea host Spanish giants Real Madrid, and Napoli lock horns with AC Milan in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage on Wednesday. Chelsea were probably fortunate to leave Madrid last week with this tie still (relatively) in the balance. They were outclassed by Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the Santiago Bernabeu and, given Ben Chilwell’s red card on the hour mark with Lampard’s side already a goal down, a 2-0 defeat wasn’t a nightmarish outcome. Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard, center, congratulates Real Madrid's Eder Militao reacts after the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Real won 2-0. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

It is, however, still going to be an exceptionally difficult deficit to overcome. It’s not been a happy return for Frank Lampard at Chelsea since taking over from Graham Potter. His second managerial spell at the club could not have started worse, with the Blues losing all three of his games in charge (vs. Wolves, Real Madrid and Brighton).

Real Madrid have progressed from 18 of their 19 UEFA Champions League ties after winning the first leg by two or more goals. They’ve won nine of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (D1 L1), and each of their last five knockout matches. Chelsea will be without Koulibaly (injury) and Chilwell (suspended) for the game, Real will be without the injured Ferland Mendy.

As for the second game of the night, AC Milan will be looking to become the first team to defeat Napoli in three different matches within a single season since Lazio in 1994-95. Should they do this, they’ll be certain of a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where they’ll either face rivals Inter Milan or Portuguese giants Benfica.

The omens are good for Milan, with them having won their last three away matches against Napoli – their joint-longest winning run against them away from home. They hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg in the San Siro and could reach their first UCL semi-final since 2006-07.

History suggests the worst for Napoli fans. They have been eliminated from their last 10 European knockout ties after losing the first leg. This will be Milan’s second trip to Naples this season, and they’ll be hoping to replicate their success from earlier this month, when they hammered Napoli 4-0 in front of their own fans in their Serie A clash. Victor Osimhen is fit again for Napoli, but they will be without the suspended André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

When will Chelsea vs Real Madrid and Napoli vs AC Milan matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea and AC Milan vs Napoli matches are scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid and Napoli vs AC Milan matches of the Champions League be played?

Chelsea will host Real at Stamford Bridge while Napoli will face Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Real Madrid and Napoli vs AC Milan matches in India?

All matches of the Uefa Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Real Madrid and Napoli vs AC Milan in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

