‘Cinema’: Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi’s iconic meeting - Wankhede goes crazy as two sporting parallels intersect

Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi exchange pleasantries at the Wankhede Stadium. (Screengrab - SonyLiv) Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar met at the Wankhede Stadium, and the duo exchanged World Cup memorabilia, leaving fans in awe. Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi, the two icons of their respective sport, finally met each other as the Argentine superstar's India tour reached Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Roughly half an hour after Messi made his way to the middle at the iconic cricket venue in India, the Master Blaster made his presence felt as he interacted with Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The 38-year-old Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2022, landed in Mumbai on Sunday morning and eventually made his way to the Wankhede Stadium in the evening.

The event in Mumbai started off with Messi throwing some balls towards the crowd and interacting with former India football captain Sunil Chhetri. After meeting Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Messi shifted his attention to Sachin, and the duo provided one crossover to be remembered for a long time.

After Sachin made his way to the centre, he presented the Argentina star with his iconic No. 10 ODI jersey. The moment was met with thunderous applause from the crowd, and the presenter ensured that he highlighted the No.10 connection between the two GOATs. It is worth mentioning that both the icons share the common jersey number.

Messi also didn't let Sachin go empty-handed as he gave away a World Cup ball to the legendary Indian batter. After exchanging memorabilia, the duo engaged in a sweet conversation, sporting smiles. Messi's translator was also present to possibly tell Messi whatever Sachin was saying.

What did Sachin say about Messi?

Sachin was also asked by the presenter to say a word or two, and it was then that he told Messi how proud the entire country is of seeing him visit India and go to different cities, giving the fans an opportunity to see him up close and personal.

“The way you have received all three greats of the game has truly been remarkable. When it comes to Leo, if I have to speak about his game, it wouldn't be the right platform, and you know what do people talk about him? He's achieved everything,” said Sachin.

“We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment and above all, he's loved so much because of his humility, the person that he is, and on behalf of Mumbikers and Indians, I'd like to wish him and his family the very best of health and happiness,” he added.

As a part of his GOAT India tour, Messi has already travelled to Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, and the proceedings will conclude on Monday, December 15, in Delhi.