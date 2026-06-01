Cristiano Ronaldo at 2030 World Cup? Portugal chief disagrees with Roberto Martinez's optimistic view: 'A huge surprise'

The Portuguese Football Federation's president, Pedro Proenca, has claimed that it would be 'a huge surprise' if Cristiano Ronaldo played for the national team at the 2030 FIFA World Cup. His comments came after Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez reignited the idea that Ronaldo could also appear in his seventh World Cup, citing his competitive mindset. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in his sixth FIFA World Cup this year. (HT_PRINT)

Speaking to Cadena Ser, he said, "No one should doubt it. He's earned it."

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"I’ve worked with many players who won a Champions League or a Ballon d’Or, and the next day they lose their motivation. What we see with Ronaldo shows a different mindset.

"I think having that goal allows you to persevere. There’s a genetic aspect to it, and also the work he puts in; he uses everything to help his body, in addition to his mindset," he added.

‘A huge surprise would have to happen’ Portugal will be co-hosting the 2030 World Cup. But Proenca has downplayed expectations that Ronaldo could feature on the pitch then. Speaking at the Bola Branca Conference, he said, "I'll say that, physiologically, a huge surprise would have to happen for him to be in another World Cup. And the European Championship? That will depend on who's in charge at the time, how the player is doing, a set of technical factors that now, it's not a matter of commenting or not commenting... With absolute certainty, and I'm fully aware of this, those who are the best players at the time will be in the national team."

"And therefore, until then... Cristiano Ronaldo will always be inextricably linked to the national team, to the federation. And therefore, what is ensured in terms of quality as a player, or not as a player, today, the brand of the Portuguese Football Federation, the brand of the national team, is intertwined with the brand of Cristiano Ronaldo."

Proenca pointed out that Ronaldo's impact on Portuguese football will always remain permanent. "Cristiano Ronaldo will be whatever he wants to be in Portuguese football. I dare say that. It's an absolutely extraordinary case, not only in terms of notoriety, capacity, and brand mobilization. Sporting-wise, I dare say it's a unique case of talent development in Portuguese football. And therefore, Cristiano will be whatever he wants to be in Portugal and in world football. We all have time to think about where Cristiano will first feel happy and where he will also help Portuguese football to position itself and maintain the position it has," he said.