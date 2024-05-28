Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record, makes hard-hitting statement: “…records follow me”

Cristiano Ronaldo is not looking to stop even at the age of 39 as he continues to break the record with his incredible goal-scoring ability. The Portuguese star broke the record for most goals scored in a season in Saudi Pro League. He netted a brace in Al-Nassr's last league stage match of the season as they beat Al-Ittihad 4-2 in Riyadh. Ronaldo took his tally to 35 goals in a season with the two goals as he broke the record of Abderrazak Hamdallah who netted 34 in the 2019 season while playing for Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history with a brace on Monday.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo looked sharp on the field on Monday right from the start of the kick-off whistle as but two of his chances in front of the goal were ruled off-side in the first half. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner managed to open the scoring for Al-Nassr in the final seconds of the first half.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He chested down a long pass from Mohammed Al-Fatil and opened the scoring with a low shot from the left side of the area. Meanwhile, in the second half, he connected a header with 21 minutes remaining on the clock courtesy a corner from Marcelo Brozovic. He was substituted off the field five minutes later to a standing ovation from the home fans.

Ronaldo also shared a post on social media after breaking the Saudi Pro League record.

"I don’t follow the records, the records follow me," Ronaldo captioned the post.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola expected to leave Manchester City next season as Premier League champions prepare succession planning

The Portuguese superstar also became the first footballer to become the highest goal-scorer in four different leagues. In his illustrious career, Ronaldo won the Spanish Golden Boot thrice, the Premier League Golden Boot once, and did the same in Serie A while playing for Juventus.

Ronaldo had a sensational season in Saudi as he netted four hat-tricks and also picked up a red card. However, a bizarre incident grabbed most attention, when the 39-year-old was suspended for obscene gestures towards Al-Shabab fans who had been chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s longstanding football rival who now plays in MLS for Inter Miami.

Al-Nassr finished second in the league, 14 points behind local rival Al-Hilal, which won the championship more than two weeks ago and completed the 34-round league unbeaten on Monday.