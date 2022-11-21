Ronaldo breaks silence on bombshell interview where he slammed Manchester United, Ten Hag ahead of FIFA World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo had grabbed headlines last week, before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, for his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised Manchester United, its owners, talked about his relationship with incumbent coach Erik ten Hag and lashed out at former teammate Wayne Rooney for criticising him. On Monday, on the eve of Portugal's World Cup opener, Ronaldo made a shock appearance at the press conference and broke silence on the interview.

Speaking to Morgan on TalkTV in an interview that was aired in two parts, Ronaldo admitted that he felt betrayed that some of the people at the club did not want him there and further added that he has no respect for Ten Hag.

"Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," said Ronaldo, when asked whether United's hierarchy was trying to push him out of the club. "Yes, I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too," the Portuguese said in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

Talking to the presser on Monday, Ronaldo said that the interview is unlikely to affect him and the team during the World Cup campaign.

"Please, don't ask players about me. Ask about the World Cup, I'm bulletproof, I have an armoured mind. I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won't shake the team," said Ronaldo.

Speaking about the timing of the interview, the Portugal captain said, "Timing is always timing. From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings. "Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

Portugal, clubbed in Group H in the World Cup, will begin their campaign against Ghana on Thursday at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

