Cristiano Ronaldo claps back at Wayne Rooney for preferring Lionel Messi as GOAT: ‘I don’t want to be humble’

Cristiano Ronaldo openly stated that he doesn’t want to be humble while dismissing Wayne Rooney’s view that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time. Rooney has often stated that he prefers Messi over Ronaldo and called him a better player than the Portuguese great. The two footballing legends reigned supreme over world football for more than a decade, with Messi ultimately edging ahead of Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or count — eight to the Portuguese star’s five. Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at Wayne Rooney after he picks Lionel Messi as the GOAT(Reuters and AFP Images)

Recently, Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan on his own YouTube channel, where the presenter asked him about Rooney's comment.

”Wayne Rooney has said that he doesn’t hate you, but he still said Messi is better," Morgan asked.

Ronaldo didn’t hold back when asked for his take on Rooney’s remarks, making it clear that he firmly disagreed and wasn’t trying to sound humble.

”No problem. I don’t agree! I don’t want to be humble," Ronaldo said.

In the past, Rooney clearly stated that Messi is the greatest of all time and called Ronaldo unlucky to be playing in the same era as the Argentine great.

"They're two different players. But I think Messi's incredible. I think he's the best ever, so I'd have to say Messi. But Ronaldo has been a bit unlucky because, in any other time, he'd be winning all the awards Messi has. But they're two of the best players of all time," Rooney said.

Rooney clarifies he loves Ronaldo

However, Rooney’s admiration for Messi has occasionally landed him in hot water with fans, who believe he harbours issues with Ronaldo — despite the duo sharing a strong bond from their Manchester United days. Recently, on the *Rio Ferdinand Presents* podcast, Rooney set the record straight, dismissing any talk of tension and lauding Ronaldo as a phenomenal talent whose drive and longevity remain unmatched.

"People think I hate him! I love him! I think he's an absolute genius; what he's doing is incredible. I don't think people realize how close he and I were. Just because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano. What he's doing. To be honest, over the last couple of years, I'm thinking, 'Do you know what?', he's probably gonna be the one when you look back, Cristiano, because he keeps going," Rooney said.