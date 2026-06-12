Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself ready for World Cup, hails Portugal's 'very good generation': ‘I am very positive’

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his mindset heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Portugal aiming to win the tournament for the first time in their history. The competition is widely expected to be the final World Cup appearance of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, adding extra significance to the campaign. Portugal begin their Group K journey against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston on June 17, before taking on Uzbekistan and Colombia. Ronaldo will be featuring at a record sixth World Cup, extending a remarkable international career that has spanned more than two decades. While he has enjoyed immense success at club level and helped Portugal win major honours, a World Cup title has remained elusive. With one last opportunity on football's biggest stage, the spotlight will once again be firmly on the 41-year-old as Portugal chase a historic triumph. Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his sixth World Cup. (REUTERS)

Ronaldo struck an optimistic note ahead of Portugal's World Cup campaign, expressing confidence in the team's preparations and insisting he remains in good physical condition despite entering the tournament at 41. The Portugal captain said the squad had worked hard in the lead-up to the competition and believes they are well placed to challenge on football's biggest stage.

"We're approaching this competition with a lot of hope," said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard," continued the veteran Portugal captain who insisted he was "physically good".

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“It's a very good generation” Ronaldo also expressed confidence in the quality of the Portugal squad, describing it as a talented group capable of achieving something special at the World Cup. While backing the team's chances, the veteran forward stressed the importance of a strong start in the group stage and urged his teammates to take the tournament one match at a time.

"I am very positive, I believe things will go well and that we will put in a good performance.

"It's a very good generation... which will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people," the forward said of the squad around him.

"The most important thing is to start well, with the first match, then follow up with the second and third... finish top of the group and from there, take it one match at a time," he added.